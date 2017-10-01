Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with lower-body injury

Bogosian was deemed day-to-day with a lower-body injury by head coach Phil Housley on Sunday.

The New York native was forced out of Friday's preseason game with the injury and hasn't skated since. The Sabres will be providing additional updates on Bogosian's status ahead of Opening Night against Montreal on Thursday. The third overall pick in 2008, Bogosian's career has sputtered in recent seasons, but Housley's system -- which encourages defensemen to get involved in the attack -- could send Bogosian's fantasy stock on the rise during 2017-18.