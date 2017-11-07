Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Debut still on hold

Bogosian (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game against the Capitals, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carlin noted that Bogosian is "definitely out," which makes it sound like there was never any chance that the low-end defenseman would be able to make his season debut Tuesday. These Swords are looking dull on the blue line, with Rasmsum Ristolainen (upper body), Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) and Josh Gorges (lower body) all joining Bogo in the trainer's room.