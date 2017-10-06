Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Effectively ruled out for Saturday's contest
Bogosian (lower body) showed improvement upon skating Friday, though he remains day-to-day and not expected to travel to Brooklyn for Saturday's game against the Islanders.
After Saturday, the Swords won't hit the ice again until Monday's home tilt against the Devils, so expect the veteran defenseman to be reevaluated ahead of that contest. Of course, Bogosian collected 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) and a cumulative minus-28 rating over the past two seasons with Buffalo, so we doubt this news will affect many fantasy owners.
