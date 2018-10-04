Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Effectively ruled out Thursday
Bogosian (lower body) is expected to be an injured scratch for Thursday's home opener versus the Bruins.
It appears that Bogosian will be replaced in the lineup by Casey Nelson. The former sustained his injury during the preseason as an early reminder that Bogo is an oft-injured skater who doesn't warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues.
More News
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Iffy for season opener•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Recovered from hip injury•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Likely to skate Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Curiously missing team skates•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...