Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Effectively ruled out Thursday

Bogosian (lower body) is expected to be an injured scratch for Thursday's home opener versus the Bruins.

It appears that Bogosian will be replaced in the lineup by Casey Nelson. The former sustained his injury during the preseason as an early reminder that Bogo is an oft-injured skater who doesn't warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues.

