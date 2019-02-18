Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Game-time call
Bogosian will be a game-time decision against Florida on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Bogosian previously missed two-game with a lower-body injury, so it's unclear if this is simply a reemergence of the same issue. The Sabres will already be without Marco Scandella (upper body), but could have Casey Nelson (upper body) as an option if Bogosian is unable to give it a go.
