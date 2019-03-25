Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Game-time call Monday
Bogosian (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Bogosian's potential absence comes after the towering blueliner missed Sunday's practice. If Bogo can't go, Lawrence Pilut will draw into Buffalo's lineup.
