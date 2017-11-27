Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Game-time decision Tuesday
Bogosian (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt with the Lightning.
Bogosian has yet to play this season, but coach Phil Housley says he's nearing his return. If it's not Tuesday, Bogosian's next chance will come Friday against the Penguins.
