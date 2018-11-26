Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Gifted maintenance day

Bogosian was absent from Monday's practice after being granted a maintenance day, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Typically not a rampant point producer, Bogosian has posted four points in his last four games. Meanwhile, Monday's absence is nothing to worry about by the looks of it. Unless something changes, expect the 28-year-old blueliner to be healthy and in the lineup Tuesday against San Jose.

