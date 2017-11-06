Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Health improving
Bogosian (lower body) was classified as "day-to-day" by head coach Phil Housley on Monday.
The injury has lingered ever since Bogosian was hurt in the preseason finale on Sept. 30, though the team has never disclosed the nature of his ailment. With this announcement, Bogosian -- who recorded two goals and 11 points in 56 games last season -- could find himself back in game action at any point. However, expect the Sabres to put the blueliner through his paces in a full-contact practice or two before giving him his season debut.
