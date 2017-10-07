Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Held out of practice again
Bogosian (lower body) has yet to practice since his injury and remains out indefinitely according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
The 6-foot-3 blue liner was injured in Buffalo's final preseason game and was already ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Islanders. For now, there's no decision regarding Monday's contest against the Devils, but it doesn't look good for Bogosian. The 27-year-old will be hoping for a productive season after scoring just two goals and 11 points last year.
More News
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Effectively ruled out for Saturday's contest•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Injured in preseason finale•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Looking for offensive opportunities•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Not protected for expansion•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...