Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Held out of practice again

Bogosian (lower body) has yet to practice since his injury and remains out indefinitely according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

The 6-foot-3 blue liner was injured in Buffalo's final preseason game and was already ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Islanders. For now, there's no decision regarding Monday's contest against the Devils, but it doesn't look good for Bogosian. The 27-year-old will be hoping for a productive season after scoring just two goals and 11 points last year.