Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Hits IR

Bogosian (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Despite the transaction, not much has changed regarding Bogosian's outlook, as he was already slated to miss each of the team's next two games. Once those games pass, the Sabres should provide further updates on a potential timeline for Bogosian's return to the ice.

