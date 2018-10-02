Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Iffy for season opener
Bogosian, who suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's preseason game, remains listed as day-to-day but skated on his own before practice Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The injury is not considered a setback related to the hip surgery Bogosian had last season, and coach Phil Housley still considers his veteran a possibility for Thursday's opener against the Bruins.
