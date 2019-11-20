Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Joining road trip

Bogosian (hip) will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian is far from a lock to suit up during this three-game stretch, but the fact that he is making the trip is certainly a good indication he is nearing a return. Once cleared to play, the New York native figures to bump Henri Jokiharju or Colin Miller from the lineup. In order to dress, Bogosian will need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve, which will probably result in John Gilmour being reassigned to AHL Rochester.