Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Joins in on scoring frenzy
Bogosian scored his first goal of the season on the way to a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 road win over the Kings.
Team allegiances aside, there's reason to root for Bogosian, as he's recently been the victim of the injury bug. This was only his third game of the season, and he entered Saturday's contest with a minus-1 rating without so much as a single shot on goal after making his way back from a lower-body injury. Still, Bogosian's primary focus is delivering hits and blocked shots -- he's up to nine and 13 of those, respectively, on the young season.
