Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Lacing them up against Panthers
Bogosian (undisclosed) is playing versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
Getting both Bogosian and Rasmus Ristolainen will bode well for the Sabres, keeping them from having to replace over 40 minutes of ice time. Unlike his Finnish counterpart, though, Bogosian is not a big offensive contributor. The 28-year-old only has 14 points in 51 games.
