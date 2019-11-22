Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Lifted off IR

The Sabres activated Bogosian (hip) off injured reserve Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It's been a long and arduous road to recovery for Bogosian since he underwent hip surgery in late-April, but the 29-year-old blueliner appears poised to make his season debut Sunday against the Panthers. The 6-foot-3 American is a talented stay-at-home defenseman, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.