Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Likely to skate Wednesday
Bogosian (hip) is day-to-day, but he's on track to resume skating Wednesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Bogosian's status has been called into question since he missed the team's skate for three consecutive days, but this latest news suggests that he's inching closer to live action.
