Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Looking for offensive opportunities

Bogosian is excited to begin the season under a new coach that encourages defensemen to jump up on offense for a five-man attack, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Bogosian is coming off a season in which he scored a career-low 11 points in 56 games. His 20:05 TOI per game was also the lowest since his rookie season, and even though he's been leapfrogged by Rasmus Ristolainen on the depth chart, he's slated to play a top-four role this coming season. The hulking defenseman has a big shot and good skating ability, neither of which was on display last season due to injuries and poor production. New head coach Phil Housley played a significant role in shaping Nashville's vaunted defense during his time there, and Buffalo is hoping Housley can replicate his success after beefing up the defensive corps over the summer. Bogosian can benefit a lot from Housley's tutelage, but he remains off the fantasy radar until he can get his career back on track.