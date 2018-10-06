Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Looks doubtful for Saturday's game

Bogosian (lower body) is not in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, according to NHL.com's Heather Engel.

Early indications are that Casey Nelson will continue to be featured on the third defensive pair without Bogosian, but then again, Bogo could show improvement by the time the Sabres take warmups. This situation is complicated by the fact that Buffalo didn't hold morning skate Saturday, so it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with its injured players.