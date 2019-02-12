Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Misses morning skate
Bogosian (lower body) wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Bogosian's absence all but confirms he'll miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Islanders. The 28-year-old blueliner will need to return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so check back for another update on his status once that occurs.
