Play

Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Nets assist in win

Bogosian picked up an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

The apple gives Bogosian three points on the year. He's been limited to 10 contests after missing time due to hip surgery. While not a regular point producer, it's encouraging to see Bogosian contributing after suffering several health issues over the years.

More News
Our Latest Stories