Sabres' Zach Bogosian: No closer to return
Bogosian (lower body) remains out week-to-week.
Bogosian was injured in the Sabres' final preseason game and hoped to play in the season opener, but still hasn't played a single game. He was named an assistant captain this season and the Sabres certainly miss his presence on the blue line. There is no return date set for Bogosian, who has yet to play a full 82-game schedule in his career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...