Sabres' Zach Bogosian: No closer to return

Bogosian (lower body) remains out week-to-week.

Bogosian was injured in the Sabres' final preseason game and hoped to play in the season opener, but still hasn't played a single game. He was named an assistant captain this season and the Sabres certainly miss his presence on the blue line. There is no return date set for Bogosian, who has yet to play a full 82-game schedule in his career.