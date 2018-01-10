Sabres' Zach Bogosian: No update after practice injury

Bogosian had to be helped off the ice following an injury at practice Wednesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Coach Phil Housley was unable to provide an update on Bogosian's status after practice, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550. It doesn't bode well for the blueliner's availability for Thursday's matchup with Columbus. If the 27-year-old is sidelined, the Sabres could replace him with Viktor Antipin (illness), who appears to be nearing a return to action.