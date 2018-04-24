Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Nominated for King Clancy

Bogosian was named the Sabres' choice for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday, The Buffalo News reports.

The award is given to the player who makes a "noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Bogosian did his community service through "The Bogo Bunch Foundation," and if he wins will receive $40,000 to be donated to charity.

