Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Not playing Monday

Bogosian (undisclosed) did not participate in warmups and will not play against Edmonton on Monday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

No word on what is keeping Bogosian from suiting up, but whatever it is it will keep the veteran blueliner from facing the Oilers. In his place, Casey Nelson will be making his return to Buffalo's lineup, playing in his first game since Dec. 4.

