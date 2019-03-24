Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Not practicing Sunday
Bogosian did not participate in practice Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
It's unclear whether his absence is injury related or simply a maintenance day. Buffalo did recall Lawrence Pilut from AHL Rochester, though. An update on his health should be available later today.
