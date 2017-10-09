Play

Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Not ready to return

Bogosian will not rejoin the lineup against the Devils on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian has yet to resume practicing, so it shouldn't be a shocker to see him excluded from Monday's game-day squad. The blueliner has yet to suit up this season while dealing with his ailment and hasn't logged more than 65 games in a season since 2009-10 -- which should be a red flag for fantasy owners.

