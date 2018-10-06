Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Out against Rangers

Bogosian (lower body) will not play in Saturday's home contest against the Rangers.

The 28-year-old blueliner has now missed Buffalo's first two games of the season after missing all but 18 contests last year. Bogosian will get another chance to suit up against Vegas on Monday, but he should be ignored in all fantasy formats for the time being.

