Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Out at least another week
Bogosian (lower body) will miss one more week of action at minimum, effectively ruling him out for the Sabres' next four contests, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Buffalo has allowed 4.67 goals per game in their opening three outings and were probably hoping to get Bogosian back sooner rather than later. The oft-injured defenseman has yet to suit up in a regular-season matchup after getting hurt in the final preseason game Sept. 30. Thus far, Victor Antipin has filled in on the blue line; however, coach Phil Housley could also turn to Josh Gorges while they await Bogosian's return.
