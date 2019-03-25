Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Out Monday
Bogosian (lower body) will not play Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Called a game-time decision earlier Monday, it's been confirmed that Bogosian will sit versus New Jersey. Dressing in his place will be Lawrence Pilut.
