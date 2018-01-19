Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Placed on injured reserve

Bogosian (lower body) has landed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

This is essentially a procedural move for the Sabres given Bogosian's original 4-to-6 week timetable, now a week progressed from that. It's been a rough year for the blueliner, who has managed to take the ice for just 18 total games this season. Even when healthy, Bogosian's play style doesn't lend itself to fantasy consideration in the majority of formats, notching just one point (an assist) in his 18 appearances.