Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Placed on waivers

Bogosian was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Friday.

Bogosian has appeared in just 19 games for the Sabres. He's posted a goal, four assists, 22 hits and 21 blocks during those contests. He asked for a trade earlier in the year, so perhaps Bogosian will get his wish through waivers, should a team take a chance on him.

