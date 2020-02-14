Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Placed on waivers
Bogosian was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Friday.
Bogosian has appeared in just 19 games for the Sabres. He's posted a goal, four assists, 22 hits and 21 blocks during those contests. He asked for a trade earlier in the year, so perhaps Bogosian will get his wish through waivers, should a team take a chance on him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.