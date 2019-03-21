Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Points in consecutive games

Bogosian has points in back-to-back games.

Bogosian picked up an assist in Sunday's win over St. Louis, then again in Wednesday's loss to Toronto. That gives him points in consecutive games for the first time since November 23-24. He hasn't been able to find the scoresheet in three straight contests, but he'll look to accomplish that during Saturday's meeting in Montreal. Bogosian is up to 19 points on the campaign.