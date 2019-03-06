Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Progressing towards a return
Bogosian (lower body) looked good in practice, but a decision on his return won't be made until Thursday.
Bogosian missed Monday's tilt with the Oilers, but it sounds like he won't be out for much longer. He remains a key part of the Sabres defense, logging an average 21:40 per game, including 2:40 on the penalty kill. His 73 hits and 103 blocks make him valuable in leagues that count those categories, and he's rewarded owners by chipping in 15 points along the way.
