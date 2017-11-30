Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Questionable for Friday

Bogosian (lower body) will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's tilt against Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Bogosian (lower body) has skated all week and there's a good chance he'll play Friday, making him a game-time decision. The Sabres defense is very banged up with Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) still feeling the effects from a hit delivered by the Lightning's Braydon Coburn. Bogosian has yet to play this season and will probably be sheltered in his first game as he tries to shake off some rust.