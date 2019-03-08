Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Rare two-point performance in loss

Bogosian scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Bogosian's goal was his first since Nov. 19, giving him three for the season to go along with 14 assists. The veteran blueliner missed Buffalo's previous game with a lower-body injury.

