Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Ready for new beginning

Bogosian says he's recovered from season-ending hip surgery and will be ready to go for Buffalo's preseason activities, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. "I needed to get it fixed and we decided to be proactive about it because we knew it would be a long time," said the veteran blueliner. "There's never any great time for surgery, but I'm glad to have it done when I did. I'm having a great summer of training now."

Bogosian has been with the Sabres for three full seasons and has never played in more than 64 games, while playing in just 18 last season. Although he's only reached the 30-point mark once in his eight NHL seasons, at least he'll enter the new campaign in good health, while Harrington states there's a decent chance he'll end up paired with future superstar Rasmus Dahlin. While Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen are the two Buffalo blueliners to look toward for offensive production, a better campaign out of Bogosian can only help the Sabres climb out of their recent doldrums. Oddly enough, the team traded for Jeff Skinner on Thursday, so between Skinner and Bogosian the Sabres now have the NHL's two longest tenured players to have never appeared in a postseason game.