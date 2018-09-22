Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Recovered from hip injury
Bogosian is in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Toronto, Mike Harrington of TBNSports reports.
This news means that Bogosian's officially over his hip injury. Most fantasy owners won't care all that much, though, as he's supposed to skate on the third pairing with Nathan Beaulieu, away from the fantasy difference-makers like Rasmus Ristolainen and Rasmus Dahlin.
