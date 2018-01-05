Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Registers first point

Bogosian played a team-high 25:32 against Minnesota on Thursday and also managed to notch his first assist of the season.

Bogosian got kind of lucky with his assist, a blocked shot that bounced around until Sam Reinhart managed to score. After missing the first two months of the season, Bogosian's ice time is starting to creep up, having played less than 20 minutes in six of his past seven games. He was pressed into extra duty against Minnesota after Rasmus Ristolainen was ejected in the first period. A suspension is looming for Ristolainen, who was given a misconduct, and if he misses any games, Bogosian will likely be tasked to take on the extra workload.