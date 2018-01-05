Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Registers first point
Bogosian played a team-high 25:32 against Minnesota on Thursday and also managed to notch his first assist of the season.
Bogosian got kind of lucky with his assist, a blocked shot that bounced around until Sam Reinhart managed to score. After missing the first two months of the season, Bogosian's ice time is starting to creep up, having played less than 20 minutes in six of his past seven games. He was pressed into extra duty against Minnesota after Rasmus Ristolainen was ejected in the first period. A suspension is looming for Ristolainen, who was given a misconduct, and if he misses any games, Bogosian will likely be tasked to take on the extra workload.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...