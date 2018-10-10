Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Remains sidelined

Bogosian (lower body) told reporters he's progressing well Wednesday, but also noted that he's not quite ready for games yet, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian returned to practice Wednesday, but he'll need to log several full sessions before being cleared for game action, which means he'll almost certainly remain out of the lineup Thursday against Colorado and Saturday against Arizona. The Sabres should continue to update the oft-injured blueliner's status as his recovery progresses.