Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Remains week-to-week
Bogosian (lower body) is not close to returning and remains week-to-week, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Bogosian has yet to play this season and he's missed 44 games with the Sabres over the past two seasons. The veteran defenseman has a lengthy injury history, but his return should provide a stabilizing presence on the back end. Injuries have played a role in Bogosian's recent decline; after averaging more than 26 minutes in his first 21 games with the Sabres after getting traded from the Jets, he averaged just 20:05 last year.
