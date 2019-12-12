Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Requests trade from Buffalo

Bogosian has formally requested that the Sabres trade him, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Bogosian has seen his average ice time (18:45 in 2019-20) dip to its lowest point since he was a rookie back in 2008-09, likely playing a factor in his decision to seek a new home location. The veteran blueliner topped out his career scoring early on, notching a career-best 30 in his first year with the Jets back in 20111-12, but he finished last season with a somewhat promising 19 points over 65 games despite seeing minimal action on the power play. He hasn't seen any man advantage this season either, so he could see an uptick in fantasy value if he winds up with a new team who intends to use him in that facet.