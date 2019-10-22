Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Resumes skating

According to general manager Jason Botterill, Bogosian (hip) has resumed skating and is expected to play at some point this season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian's return to the ice is obviously a step in the right direction, but at this point there's no telling when he might be ready for game action. The 29-year-old vet, who's still working his way back from offseason hip surgery, will need to log several full practices with his teammates before he'll be considered a candidate to join the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.