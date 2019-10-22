Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Resumes skating
According to general manager Jason Botterill, Bogosian (hip) has resumed skating and is expected to play at some point this season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Bogosian's return to the ice is obviously a step in the right direction, but at this point there's no telling when he might be ready for game action. The 29-year-old vet, who's still working his way back from offseason hip surgery, will need to log several full practices with his teammates before he'll be considered a candidate to join the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.