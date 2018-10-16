Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Returning to lineup Tuesday
Bogosian (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Bogosian will make his 2018-19 debut Tuesday with his return to the ice, slotting in on the bottom defensive pairing alongside Nathan Beaulieu. He's no fantasy juggernaut, but Bogosian's return should be helpful after he dressed for just 18 games all of last season.
