Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Ruled out Thursday
Bogosian (lower body) will not be in the lineup to square off against the Canadiens on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Bogosian was injured in the Sabres' final preseason tilt and has been limited at practice. The 27-year-old appeared in 56 contests last year in which he tallied a mere 11 points. Even when healthy, the blueliner could find himself watching from the press box in favor of Matt Tennyson and Victor Antipin on occasion.
More News
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Injured in preseason finale•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Looking for offensive opportunities•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Not protected for expansion•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Skates season-high 33:29•
-
Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Returning Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...