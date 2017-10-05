Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Ruled out Thursday

Bogosian (lower body) will not be in the lineup to square off against the Canadiens on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian was injured in the Sabres' final preseason tilt and has been limited at practice. The 27-year-old appeared in 56 contests last year in which he tallied a mere 11 points. Even when healthy, the blueliner could find himself watching from the press box in favor of Matt Tennyson and Victor Antipin on occasion.