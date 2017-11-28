Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Ruled out Tuesday
Bogosian (lower body) will not suit up for Tuesday evening's contest against the Lightning.
Thus, Bogosian will have to wait at least one more game to make his season debut, as Coach Phil Housley said that the team wants to be overly cautious with the defenseman coming off this major injury. Considering Bogosian was supposed to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, it seems likely that he could finally end up playing Friday against Pittsburgh.
