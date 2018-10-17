Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sacrifices body in return
Bogosian dished out four hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
It was Bogosian's season debut after missing the first six games with a lower-body injury. He doesn't appear to have any lingering effects, and he'll gear up Thursday in a road matchup versus the Sharks.
