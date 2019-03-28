Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Scratched with lingering injury

Bogosian (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Red Wings, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Bogosian continues to be a frustrating player to own due to his propensity to sit out with injuries. There's deep-league value to be extracted from his 19 points and 116 blocked shots through 65 games, though.

