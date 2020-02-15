Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sent to AHL
Bogosian cleared waivers Saturday and was assigned to AHL Rochester, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
It's still undetermined whether Bogosian will report to Rochester, but this move will save the Sabres $1.075 million in cap space. The Sabres recalled John Gilmour from the AHL in a corresponding move.
