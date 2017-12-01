Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Set for season debut
Bogosian (lower body) will make his season debut Friday night against the Penguins.
Bogosian has low-end two-way skills, having added two goals, nine assists and 97 blocked shots through 56 games last season, but perhaps no one is more excited about his return than coach Phil Housley. "He's a powerful skater and brings a lot of good energy for our room," said Housley. "We've missed that."
